Seagull Captured Scratching Itself Mid-Flight

During a walk along the Victoria Quay in Fremantle I was shooting some photos of the seagulls flying around me, I noticed there were moments where they would fly directly above me. I tried for a shot like this one a few times but failed until I eventually captured one of the birds scratching itself mid-flight.

In order to capture this sequence I spent two full days a week for a two-month period at the same location, observing and learning the behaviours of the spotted harriers in the Richmond area of NSW. I became attuned to their daily routine and achieved many close-up flight shots. On this day, however, the spotted harrier came from an unexpected direction, at an unexpected time and it brought unexpected company with it – a brown falcon. It was a magically still and misty morning at the Alcoa Wetlands in Wellard, Western Australia, with a flock of pelicans and a couple of pied stilts waiting for the rising sun

