Sea Sawdust Blooms Could Fuel Crown-Of-Thorns Starfish Population Growth

Scientists believe summer algae blooms off the north Queensland coast could accelerate the population growth of crown-of-thorns starfish .

"It's a bit hard to describe and has that bit of a pongy smell. It doesn't smell too good sometimes, but you get used to it," he said.Most sea creatures won't touch the stringy mass, but Queensland scientists have discovered the crown-of-thorns starfish larvae eat the bacteria, the only animals to do so.

"The larvae can access these cyanobacteria as food and actually use that to fuel their development and growth," he said. " can grow up to a metre across, and in an outbreak they can be anywhere to 100 animals in an area the size of a football pitch. "If we can figure out how to reduce the impact of COTS, we might give coral reefs a little more time," Professor Dworjanyn said.They believe if they can incorporate the prevalence of algal blooms into their "population models", they will be one step closer to preventing mass hard-coral destruction.)Eimeo Beach lifeguard Nick Jackson said his team was keeping an eye on the latest algal bloom.

