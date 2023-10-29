Scott Pye Furious After Supercars Incident

Team 18’s Scott Pye has erupted after he was taken out of a Supercars race on the Gold Coast by a rival who he claims is “the dumbest driver in the field”. PremiAir Racing’s James Golding sat fourth with eight laps to go in Sunday’s finale when he hit the barriers and spun at turn two, with a panicked rejoin catching a completely unaware Pye, running eighth, off guard. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Dangerous re-entry causes chaos late in Supercars race.

We were six seconds behind him on track. (Marshal at the) flag point prior would have got it out so close to me arriving at 270km/h,” Pye wrote back on Instagram. “But how much speed do you really think I could have wiped off in that time for a single waved yellow to avoid a car doing a flick spin on race line? “He had a six-second gap after me and was parked off race line, cars had already made it past. He then did a flick spin blocking the race line.

