Scott Pye criticizes Supercars rival for dangerous track re-entry

Scott Pye has blasted a Supercars rival on social media for what he labelled “the dumbest move I’ve come across in 20 years” following a close call that brought an early end to the Team 18 driver’s Gold Coast 500 on Sunday.

With Golding splayed across the middle of the track he hit the gas and performed a flick spin to right himself – just as Pye came around the corner and to the rear of his PremiAir rival.

“On for 6th with a few laps remaining when @jimmygolding decided to re enter the track like this. Oh and @supercarschampionship officials don’t call this a dangerous re entry.” Former Supercars driver and current Motorsport Australia Driving Standards Advisor, Craig Baird, weighed in on the incident in the comments of Pye’s Instagram post. headtopics.com

“But ok if under yellow there is no longer such (a) thing as a dangerous re entry you have just opened yourself up to a lot of issues in the future. Without a full-time race seat for the first time in his Supercars career, Pye will return to Triple Eight next season as a co-driver.Brodie Kostecki has one hand on the Supercars Championship after a super drive on the streets of Surfers Paradise restored his 131-point lead in the title race with Shane van Gisbergen.

“(Reynolds) did a great job today – they just beat us on strategy there halfway through the race,” Kostecki conceded. Reynolds was released onto the track ahead of Kostecki on lap 60 but immediately came under threat from the Coca-Cola Camarao. headtopics.com

When racing resumed Reynolds was able to hold off a fierce Kostecki challenge – aided by a last lap shortcut over the turn two chicane that raised eyebrows in the Erebus garage – to clinch his first victory since 2018.

