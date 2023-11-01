Scott Morrison disappointed in Australia’s lack of support for Israel

In an interview with TalkTV, the former Liberal leader said he completely supported Israel and would not call for a ceasefire in the conflict. Australia abstained from voting on a UN resolution which called for a humanitarian truce, but did call for a humanitarian pause to allow aid into Gaza.Scott Morrison was one of six former prime ministers who wrote a letter publicly supporting Israel and condemning hatred spread by Hamas.

