Scott Morrison Announces Retirement from Politics

Scott Morrison has announced his retirement from political life to pursue a career in the corporate world. He will be leaving federal parliament at the end of February to take on global strategic advisory roles and private boards. Morrison expressed his gratitude to his family for their sacrifices and looks forward to spending more time with them and being active in his Church community.

He became Australia's 30th prime minister in 2018 and led the Liberal party to a federal election victory in 2019. Despite some unusual and controversial moments, his political career has been memorable





