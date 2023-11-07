Scientists Identify Eight Measures to Promote Good Heart Health and Slow Biological Ageing

Scientists have said that following eight measures – known as Life’s Essential 8 – promote good heart health, which in turn may slow the pace of biological ageing by up to six years. Data show that there are four measurements which should be kept in a healthy range at all times: body weight, cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar. Staying physically active, a good diet and not smoking are three day-to-day recommendations, with a healthy sleep routine also essential.
The analysis, presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia, is based on data from more than 6,500 adults with an average age of 47. The researchers said those with the best cardiovascular health were found to be about six years younger biologically than their actual age. Biological age represents the pace at which the body has aged for every year a person has been alive.Donald M Lloyd-Jones, chair of the writing group for Life’s Essential 8 and past volunteer president of the AHA, said: “These findings help us understand the link between chronological age and biological age and how following healthy lifestyle habits can help us live longer.” “Everyone wants to live longer, yet more importantly, we want to live healthier longer so we can really enjoy and have good quality of life for as many years as possibl
Australia Headlines
