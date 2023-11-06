Scientists Identify Eight Health Measures That Can Slow Ageing Process

Scientists have named eight health measures that can slow the body’s ageing process by six years. Keeping body weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure in check while maintaining healthy sleep and eating regimes, doing regular physical activity and not smoking may slow the ageing process by around six years, US experts say. A study suggests that following these measures promotes good heart health, which in turn may slow the pace of biological ageing by up to six years.
The findings, based on data from more than 6,500 adults with an average age of 47, are being presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions conference in Philadelphia. Researchers said people with the best cardiovascular health were about six years younger biologically – the pace at which they have aged for every year alive – than their actual age. “These findings help us understand the link between chronological age and biological age and how following healthy lifestyle habits can help us live longer,” said Donald Lloyd-Jones, the chair of the writing group for “Everyone wants to live longer, yet more importantly, we want to live healthier longer so we can really enjoy and have good quality of life for as many years as possible,” said Lloyd-Jones, a past volunteer president of the AHA. Life’s Essential 8 aims to define heart health based on four modifiable lifestyle measures and four modifiable health marker
Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: SBSNews | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: smh | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »