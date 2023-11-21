Scientists claim ozone layer may not be recovering as previously thought

The recovery of the ozone layer — which sits miles above the Earth and protects the planet from ultraviolet radiation — has been celebrated as one of the world's greatest But in a new study, some scientists claim it may not be recovering at all, and that the hole may even be expanding. The findings are in disagreement with widely accepted assessments of the ozone layer's status, including a recent UN-backed study that showed it would return to 1980s levels as soon as 2040.

A simulated image of the ozone hole in October over Antarctica. (Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service) In 1987, several countries agreed to ban or phase down the use of more than 100 ozone-depleting chemicals that had caused a "hole" in the layer above Antarctica. The depletion is mainly attributed to the use of chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, which were common in aerosol sprays, solvents and refrigerants. That ban, agreed under the Montreal Protocol, is widely considered to have been effective in aiding the ozone layer's recover





9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists create world’s most water-resistant surfaceFinnish researchers made ‘liquid-like’ outer layer from silicon that could revolutionise household tasks

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Earth’s ‘vital signs’ worse than at any time in human history, scientists warnLife on planet is in peril, say climate experts, as they call for a rapid and just transition to a sustainable future

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Zoom wave may be weird, but scientists say this is why you probably do itIt’s as much a remote-work ritual as wearing sweatpants with a business-friendly top (known as a “mullet”). But its reason has been a mystery – until now.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Revealed: the industry figures behind ‘declaration of scientists’ backing meat eatingDocument used to target top EU officials over environmental and health policies but climate experts view it as propaganda

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Scientists discover hidden landscape ‘frozen in time’ under Antarctic iceHills and valleys carved by ancient rivers in area the size of Belgium has remained untouched for more than 34m years

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Scientists discover why dozens of endangered elephants dropped deadIn 2020, 350 elephants mysteriously died in Botswana, with a further 35 dying in similar circumstances in Zimbabwe. Now scientists think they may have found the reason why

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »