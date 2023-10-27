School students with high needs require more support, not less

This debate has moved on and is now well served by transparency. It’s beyond time for some people to catch up.How fascinating that the proportion of private schools requiring full funding is approximately a mere 20 per cent.
But the wider issue is, as others have mentioned, the loudness of their “voice to parliament”. I don’t remember ever being asked to vote on that.The argument that bringing down the golf course fences and allowing public access to public land represents a “planning failure” ignores the fact that cities change (Letters, October 27).
The City of Sydney is delivering 40 parks and playgrounds in the area, but these spaces don’t always provide the same recreational opportunities. We applaud the state government for committing to an equitable solution that will accommodate a nine-hole course and driving range and a new 20-hectare park for this growing community. headtopics.com
When we proposed the Moore Park Golf Course conversion we knew it wouldn’t be popular with golfers. But this is fundamentally a matter of equity for all, and for putting our public land to its best use in the community interest.
How will people at end-of-life in unbearable pain be treated if palliative care is not available? Does the government expect people to die in pain at home with the consequent trauma to family and carers or wait interminably for a hospital bed? Voluntary assisted dying will not be the answer for everybody, if this is what the government is thinking. Some people will not agree to VAD. headtopics.com
On Wednesday, he wrote “..there’s something very wrong with the way federal and state governments are dividing their funding between public and private schools. It’s a system where the less government help a school needs, the more it’s given, and the more a school needs the more likely it won’t be given enough.”of Long Jetty agreed, saying “the resulting segregation of schools is bad for our society and bad for our overall education standards.