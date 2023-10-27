School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Lilie James as suspected killer’s body found

The principal of St Andrew’s Cathedral School vowed the horrors of evil would not define the community and paid tribute to the adored sports assistant as the body of her suspected killer – a fellow coach she dated briefly – was recovered off Sydney’s cliffs.

James, a student at the University of Technology Sydney and a part-time dance and water polo coach, had been working with students at St Andrew’s – a high-rise Anglican school next to Sydney’s Town Hall – on Wednesday afternoon.

Just over an hour later, he left the bathroom alone. The sources said she is likely to have been killed around 7pm. Police sources not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation have suggested the wounds were inflicted by a hammer.Thijssen’s call alerted police to his location. The manhunt for Thijssen along the South Head cliffs ended on Friday at Vaucluse, when a body was retrieved from the water just after midday. It has not been formally identified.St Andrew’s principal Julie McGonigle described James as much-loved. headtopics.com

NSW Police have briefed St Andrew’s staff on the incident and investigation. “Based on his extensive investigation, he assured us that this was a completely unforeseeable event,” McGonigle said.

