SBS On the Money: US economy expands more than expected so what will the Federal Reserve do?

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Saxo Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen to find out why he thinks interest rates will not rise any higher, plus the day on the markets with Grady Wulff from Bell Direct.SBS On the Money: What is the National Debt Helpline?

SBS On the Money: Hot inflation increases the chance of a Melbourne Cup Day rate riseAnnual inflation came in at a higher than expected 5.4 per cent with prices for services remaining at elevated levels. Read more ⮕

SBS On the Money: Home prices just a few thousand dollars away from their peakDomain says house and unit prices are only a few thousand dollars away from setting new records, so Rhayna Bosch speaks with Nicola Powell to find out more; plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves finds out why the Australian dollar is at a 2023 low against the US despite talk of rising... Read more ⮕

Australian Federal Police raids target alleged money laundering by Changjiang Currency ExchangeAustralian Federal Police arrest seven people in Melbourne and seize $50 million worth of luxury cars and property as part of a long-running investigation into an alleged money-laundering syndicate it says was operating 'in plain sight'. Read more ⮕

– explicit SBS series incites more reflection than arousalEight half-hour episodes deliver on diversity, showing sex in all its messy glory, but the mix of styles is too broad – and some drag on too long Read more ⮕

SBS News in Easy English 26 October 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability. Read more ⮕

NRL WA Harmony Cup: How to watch live rugby league on SBSAustralia’s biggest multicultural Rugby League festival will kick off this weekend with more than 5,000 players and spectators at Lark Hill Sportsplex in Western Australia for the NRL WA Harmony Cup, and you can catch the action LIVE on SBS On Demand. Read more ⮕