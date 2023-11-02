SBS On the Money: How to pick the right NBN speed plan + US leaves interest rates on hold

SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey for more, plus the latest on the sharemarket with Ben Clark from TMS Capital including, whether US interest rates have truly peaked.SBS On the Money: Early warm weather sees record consumer spendingdespite the rising cost of livingSBS News In Depth

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: SBS On the Money: IMF says RBA should lift interest ratesThe IMF says the RBA should lift interest rates and the government should spend less on infrastructure to tackle inflation.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Telcos warned over NBN price hikesAustralians have been urged to shop around for better value on their NBN plan, as the consumer watchdog fired off a warning shot to telcos raising their prices on lower speed services.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS News in Easy English 2 November 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Biggest ever Men's World Cup to be screened live on SBSSix former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communities. Renters face tougher market as supply crunch bites. Jazz festival supports diversity in Australian music. Some Arab and Muslim voters turn against Labor Party over Middle East stance. Sign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Melissa Leong joins SBS, Alone winner Gina Chick scores two new rolesThe MasterChef host is joining SBS in 2024, while the second season of Alone will be set in New Zealand’s south island, with contestants able to hunt with bows and arrows.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS to show Men's FIFA World Cup for 10th timeExclusive broadcast rights to the 2026 tournament secured, as SBS reveals year of fresh content.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕