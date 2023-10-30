SBS News in Easy English 30 October 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Sam Dover.The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor says blocking supplies to Gaza's population may be a crime.

A small number of trucks carrying food and aid have been permitted through Egypt's border with Gaza in recent days but these are far below the daily deliveries of 450 trucks that entered the strip with essential aid before the conflict even began.

It comes just a few days before prime minister Anthony Albanese's trip to Beijing where he will meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping. "As a country and as a government, we've been pretty clear that when we disagree with things that China says or does, we will speak out against it, but we will also be very clear that, where we can cooperate, we will. And I think that's really important for our national interests. China is still our largest trading partner."United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says glaciers in Nepal are melting at record rates and the situation is dire and accelerating. headtopics.com

This could lead to both dangerous flooding and water shortages for the 240 million people who live in the mountainous region."On this trip, I will visit Himalayas to see for myself the terrible impact of the climate crisis on the glaciers. The situation is dire and it is accelerating. Nepal has lost close to a third of its size in just over 30 years, and glaciers are melting at record rates.

news.com.au — Australia’s leading news siteDiscover the best swimwear deals and sales in Australia at news.com.au checkout. Find your perfect swimsuit for the summer season. Read more ⮕

The ‘quick and easy’ meal the star of Wicked eats after the showSheridan Adams, the star of the musical Wicked, opts for a pre-made meal in the microwave after performing. Here, she shares her day on a plate. Read more ⮕

Easy does it: how simple digital tools are making life better for small business ownersEntrepreneurs are using Adobe Acrobat to take their businesses into the future Read more ⮕

What makes Harry and Meghan such ‘easy’ targets for satireWriter and broadcaster Esther Krakue has discussed what makes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle such “easy” targets for satire after Family Guy brutally mocked the couple in its latest episode. “I think it’s because their life has been so ridiculous,” Ms Krakue told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. Read more ⮕

The ‘quick and easy’ meal the star of Wicked eats after the showSheridan Adams, the star of the musical Wicked, opts for a pre-made meal in the microwave after performing. Here, she shares her day on a plate. Read more ⮕

The ‘quick and easy’ meal the star of Wicked eats after the showSheridan Adams, the star of the musical Wicked, opts for a pre-made meal in the microwave after performing. Here, she shares her day on a plate. Read more ⮕