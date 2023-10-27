SBS News in Easy English 27 October 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Ciara Hain.Israeli forces have carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack in their 20-day-old war with Hamas overnight.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees says it might have to shut down operations in Gaza if no fuel reaches the Hamas-ruled territory because of a desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.

"We need fuel for the UN cars, we need fuel for the trucks to be able to go and bring the little supplies that are coming in. We also need it for water pumping station. We also needed desalination stations. We needed for the bakeries that we've been supporting. We need it for the vehicles that have been transporting wheat flour to the bakeries in Gaza. headtopics.com

Li, who was premier and the second most powerful man in China until March, died just after midnight on Friday.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is encouraging the United States to maintain open lines of communication with China, saying Australia understands the importance of dialogue between all parties.

Environmental groups have been calling for the use of aerial shooting for a long time, which was supported at a federal parliamentary inquiry in early October.And in football,

Read more:

SBSNews »

SBS News in Easy English 26 October 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability. Read more ⮕

Get set for Super Sunday – 20 hours of live SBS sport in one daySunday October 29 is a day you won’t want to miss - as SBS brings you 20 hours of live and free sport all for your viewing pleasure. Read more ⮕

SBS On the Money: Hot inflation increases the chance of a Melbourne Cup Day rate riseAnnual inflation came in at a higher than expected 5.4 per cent with prices for services remaining at elevated levels. Read more ⮕

SBS On the Money: Home prices just a few thousand dollars away from their peakDomain says house and unit prices are only a few thousand dollars away from setting new records, so Rhayna Bosch speaks with Nicola Powell to find out more; plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves finds out why the Australian dollar is at a 2023 low against the US despite talk of rising... Read more ⮕

– explicit SBS series incites more reflection than arousalEight half-hour episodes deliver on diversity, showing sex in all its messy glory, but the mix of styles is too broad – and some drag on too long Read more ⮕

Author Sarah Ogilvie uncovers the Oxford English Dictionary's 'unsung heroes' after a surprise findingLittle was known about the 3,000 mysterious contributors to the first edition of the Oxford dictionary. Then a former editor made a fascinating discovery. Read more ⮕