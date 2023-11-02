SBS News in Easy English 2 November 2023

Israel has allowed international aid groups to send more than 200 trucks carrying food and medicine to enter from Egypt over the past 10 days, but aid workers say it's not nearly enough."The Secretary-General reiterates that all parties must abide by international law, international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. He condemns, in the strongest terms, any killings of civilians.

The lord mayor of Perth, Basil Zempilas, told Channel Seven he agrees people need to get back into the office. The polar explorer says he will be using his new platform to encourage others to find hope to act amid despair over the climate crisis.

To qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Australia must now beat world No.50 Uzbekistan in February.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: SBS News in Easy English 1 November 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Life isn’t easy’: Mary Earps says England will learn from defeat by BelgiumThe England goalkeeper Mary Earps says “great teams are made” by their defeats and that the Lionesses will learn from their 3-2 loss against Belgium

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS On the Money: IMF says RBA should lift interest ratesThe IMF says the RBA should lift interest rates and the government should spend less on infrastructure to tackle inflation.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS to Exclusively Broadcast 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in AustraliaSBS has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in Australia, marking 40 years of being the home of football. The deal includes both free-to-air broadcast and digital rights, allowing SBS to bring every match live in high definition. The tournament will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with a record 16 venues hosting the matches. It will also feature an expanded format with 48 national teams.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: SBS to let users block fast food and gambling adsSBS will let users of its On Demand streaming service to block ads from fast food and gambling companies, in a move which other major providers may soon replicate.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 will be broadcast on SBS after new rights deal struckThe broadcaster will keep its 40-year relationship with soccer’s international body intact, after outbidding other networks and streamers.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕