Sarah Snook Wins Golden Globe for Succession

Sarah Snook wins best actress in a television series - drama for Succession at the Golden Globes. Margot Robbie stuns on the red carpet. The nominated films at the Globes have collectively earned $2.7 billion at the box office.

Sarah Snook won best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for Succession. She expressed her gratitude towards the cast and crew for their amazing work. Meanwhile, Tony McNamara was nominated for best screenplay. Although she lost the best actress in a musical or comedy film award to Emma Stone, Margot Robbie looked stunning on the red carpet wearing a pink-sequined dress inspired by the iconic Mattel doll.

The Golden Globes this year celebrated a successful year in cinema, with the 12 nominated films accounting for a total box office revenue of $2.7 billion

