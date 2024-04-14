Sarah Jessica Parker praises London's transport and food

‘Why do they see that we don’t in this island where ecologically dead rivers run with sewage, children live in poverty and 1 million experience destitution?’‘Why do they see that we don’t in this island where ecologically dead rivers run with sewage, children live in poverty and 1 million experience destitution?’ Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest A-lister to lavish our fair isles with praise, from the transport networks to the eggs.

It’s easy to be charmed by difference, I suppose. When my American friend visited, she got the full baptism of British fire: LNER trains, weather, heart-in-mouth driving on rough, single-lane roads, a bizarre encounter with some Richard III, erm, eccentrics and unwelcoming pubs peopled with ominously silent men. She loved it .

Sarah Jessica Parker London Transport Food Podcast Breakfast Foods Meal Deals British Cuisine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrity Love for Britain: Ignoring the Island's ProblemsSarah Jessica Parker and other celebrities praise Britain while ignoring its ecological issues, poverty, and destitution.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Star mocked online over wild eclipse videoI wish that I loved anything as much as Sarah Jessica Parker loves witnessing an eclipse.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

The Trouble With Jessica review – Shirley Henderson leads satire on London liberalsHenderson, Indira Varma, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams attend a Hampstead dinner party that takes a dark turn in a play-like sendup that could go harder

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Playing 26 roles in one production, Sarah Snook wins prestigious Olivier Award in LondonThe Australian has won acclaim for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture of Dorian Gray on London’s West End.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Playing 26 roles in one play, Sarah Snook wins prestigious Olivier Award in LondonThe Australian has won acclaim for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture of Dorian Gray on London’s West End.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Playing 26 roles in one production, Sarah Snook wins prestigious Olivier Award in LondonThe Australian has won acclaim for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture of Dorian Gray on London’s West End.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »