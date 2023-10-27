Sammi the elephant seal has taken a wrong turn, and so have we

A vastness of blubber and attitude lolls on the shore of a surf beach in south-west Victoria.Sammi the elephant seal: best to keep your distanceStill, if he has lost his way, he appears perfectly content to sprawl on this pebbly beach near the town of Portland, claiming it as his current territory.

Shortly after the orcas were seen hunting around Bridgewater Bay, a great white shark washed up on the beach, chomped clean in two. Orcas, wolves of the sea, enjoy a meal of shark liver.Great whites have been tracked cruising all the way from Ballina in northern NSW to hunt fur seals in Victoria’s south-west.

When pups are born in November and December (female seals can delay their pregnancies, so the colony becomes a giant nursery as summer begins), juveniles soon learn to surf the waves.In a few weeks, the coast will be torn by south-easterly winds, forcing the surface of the sea out to the west. headtopics.com

The chilled water of the upwelling brings to the surface clouds of phytoplankton and trillions of tiny krill. It sets off a riot. Gannets and other seabirds wheel and dive on schools of fish gathering for the nutrients that suddenly fill the waters.Blue whales, the largest creatures to inhabit the Earth, follow to feast on the krill.Portland has produced communities of hardy amateur photographers who perch on cliffs all year round, happily capturing the parade.

Allen McCauley, doyen of the south-west’s community of photographers documenting the riot of coastal sea life. McCauley and his fellow photographers have an embarrassment of choices with which to fill the lenses of their cameras. headtopics.com

But if photographers find themselves enchanted by the coast, so do giant energy companies whose interests have less to do with the bursting energy of the creatures than the energy that might lie beneath the seabed.

