Same-Sex Couple Uses AI to Conceive Child Through IVF

Prue and Lisa, a same-sex couple, used artificial intelligence (AI) to help them conceive their child through IVF. They are now proud parents to Sullivan and support AI advancements in the medical field.





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidential Candidate Faces Criminal Charges and Uses Fascist LanguageIn the United States, one of the men vying for the presidency faces 91 criminal charges in four concurrent criminal cases. He uses openly fascist language, and has mused about “terminating” the Constitution. Just last week, he said that should he win the election, he would be a “dictator” for day one of his presidency (but not after that). He currently sits four percentage points ahead of the incumbent president.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Businessman Claims Assault Recording Was Sex TapeMultimillionaire businessman Sean Buckley has claimed in new court documents that an audio recording of him allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Jennifer Cole was a sex tape.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Radio Veteran Neil Mitchell Grills Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Fiery InterviewRadio veteran Neil Mitchell uses his final day as 3AW Mornings presenter to conduct a heated interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, questioning him on various controversial topics.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Clue in Windscreen May Be Key in Legal Challenge to Queensland’s AI Traffic Fine SystemThe state’s traffic camera revenue is soaring, but the technology isn’t faultless. Amid several legal challenges, it’s not just drivers raising concerns. Evelyn Trueman did jury duty once but, other than that, has never been to court. She is now taking on the government in one of several cases set to test the artificial intelligence programs it uses to surveil drivers.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

ABC's Impartiality Horror Show Raises Doubts About Its 'Promise'Given the past couple of years the ABC has had, Australians should be sceptical our national broadcaster can manage anything, let alone the core “promise” it makes in its updated ‘2024 ABC Code of Practice’, writes Nicolle Flint.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Israel accused of using white phosphorous in Lebanon attackIsrael’s military is accused of using white phosphorous in an October attack on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, which allegedly injured at least nine civilians. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this week the Biden administration was “concerned” about the possible use of white phosphorus munitions and that it would be “asking questions to try to learn a bit more.” Israel has rejected any allegations of the unlawful use of white phosphorus in Lebanon. But what are the legal uses of this chemical under international humanitarian law? And can its use be considered a war crime? How white phosphorous has been used before White phosphorous is a chemical component that ignites on contact with air and burns at around 1,500 degree Fahrenheit (815 Celsius). It can lead to serious injury and or even death if it comes into contact with humans. Human Rights Watch regards incendiary weapons, such as white phosphorous and napalm, as “among the cruellest weapons used in contemporary armed conflict” due their impact on the human body

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »