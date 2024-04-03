Samantha Mostyn to Become Governor-General, National Autism Strategy, Naval Fleet Destruction, Tiwi Islands Appeal, Data Transformation

Samantha Mostyn will be the second woman to become governor-general, but she is a first for other reasons. Autistic people die 20 years earlier than the rest of Australia. Can a national plan turn that around? The federal government has released a draft of its national autism strategy, which aims to improve life outcomes for autistic Australians. Vladimir Putin is being humiliated in the Black Sea, where a third of Russia's naval fleet has been destroyed by Ukraine's attacks.
Some say a plan to move the surviving vessels into a new port could draw a third country directly into the war. Leaders from Tiwi Islands are appealing to the federal government to reconsider its plans to pass laws some say could lead to fast-tracked gas project approvals. An explosion of previously-inaccessible data is transforming the way the ABS goes about its job and is set to make statistics that used to be only fairly reliable suddenly very reliable
