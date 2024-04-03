Samantha Mostyn to Become Governor-General, National Autism Strategy, Naval Fleet Destruction, Tiwi Islands Appeal, Data Transformation

Samantha Mostyn will be the second woman to become governor-general, but she is a first for other reasons. Autistic people die 20 years earlier than the rest of Australia. Can a national plan turn that around? The federal government has released a draft of its national autism strategy, which aims to improve life outcomes for autistic Australians. Vladimir Putin is being humiliated in the Black Sea, where a third of Russia's naval fleet has been destroyed by Ukraine's attacks.

Some say a plan to move the surviving vessels into a new port could draw a third country directly into the war. Leaders from Tiwi Islands are appealing to the federal government to reconsider its plans to pass laws some say could lead to fast-tracked gas project approvals. An explosion of previously-inaccessible data is transforming the way the ABS goes about its job and is set to make statistics that used to be only fairly reliable suddenly very reliable

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcbrisbane / 🏆 22. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Albanese announces Samantha Mostyn as Australia's next governor-generalSamantha Mostyn AO will replace current Governor-General David Hurley.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-generalWATCH LIVE: Anthony Albanese has announced that Samantha Mostyn will become the second woman in Australia’s history to serve as governor-general. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn Appointed as Next Governor-General of AustraliaSamantha Mostyn expresses her gratitude for being appointed as the next governor-general of Australia and promises to serve with integrity, compassion, and respect.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-generalWATCH LIVE: Anthony Albanese has announced that Samantha Mostyn will become the second woman in Australia’s history to serve as governor-general. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn will be Australia's next Governor-GeneralPrime Minister Anthony Albanese said this morning that King Charles III had approved the appointment.﻿

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-generalSamantha Mostyn will become the second woman in Australia’s history to serve as governor-general. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »