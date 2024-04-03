Samantha Mostyn Appointed as Australia's Next Governor-General

Businesswoman and gender equality advocate Samantha Mostyn has been appointed Australia's next governor-general. She is only the second woman to hold the role. Ushering in a new era, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia's 28th governor-general will be Samantha Mostyn. "I am honoured to announce that His Majesty The King has approved my recommendation to appoint Ms Samantha Mostyn AO as Australia’s next Governor‑General.

Ms Mostyn will be the 28th Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia and the second woman to hold this office." King Charles has approved the appointment of the prominent business leader who will begin the role in July, replacing David Hurley. Ms Mostyn says she considers the appointment a great honour, particularly as the idea of public service is something that was instilled in her at a young age. "Like most people, and certainly most people in Australia, my fundamental values were set early by my parents and our family life.

