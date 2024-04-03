Sam Mostyn Appointed as Australia's Governor-General

Sam Mostyn has been appointed as Australia's official head of state, the governor-general. With a career spanning climate change, the arts, women's advocacy, and not-for-profits, Mostyn is praised for her gravitas, diplomacy, humility, and sense of humor.

Colleagues describe her as a person of high integrity and principles, calm and a good speaker. She will be sworn in on July 1.

