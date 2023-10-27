Sam Kerr stars as Matildas return home

Despite dominating their outclassed opponents at a sold out HBF Park, and going ahead thanks to a goal in the 19th minute from Ellie Carpenter, the Matildas needed until the 78th minute to seal their victory when captain Kerr netted her 65th international goal.
And while there might be the excuse that the experimental Matildas line-up lacked cohesion, coach Tony Gustavsson will demand more on Sunday when the Australians meet the Philippines at Optus Stadium. The Philippines, who are coached by Western United’s A-League women’s mentor Mark Torcaso, will go into the match leading the qualifying group after thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-1 in Thursday night’s early match at HBF.
The Matildas then took centre stage, with Gustavsson living up to his pre-game promise to rotate his squad, something he was reluctant to do during this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Only two players – veteran centre-back Clare Polkinghorne and right-back Ellie Carpenter – that started in Australia’s 3-1 World Cup semi-final loss to England were part of Thursday night’s starting team. headtopics.com
Carpenter opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but the floodgates that had then been expected to subsequently open, didn’t, with the well-organised Iranians doing well to frustrate the Australians.More of the Matildas’ World Cup stars where to enter the fray in the second-half, with the biggest cheer coming when Kerr came on with less than half an hour remaining.
Her goal was what the fans wanted, but more was expected of the Australians against the world's 63rd ranked nation.