Sam Kerr stars as Matildas return home

Despite dominating their outclassed opponents at a sold out HBF Park, and going ahead thanks to a goal in the 19th minute from Ellie Carpenter, the Matildas needed until the 78th minute to seal their victory when captain Kerr netted her 65th international goal.

And while there might be the excuse that the experimental Matildas line-up lacked cohesion, coach Tony Gustavsson will demand more on Sunday when the Australians meet the Philippines at Optus Stadium. The Philippines, who are coached by Western United’s A-League women’s mentor Mark Torcaso, will go into the match leading the qualifying group after thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-1 in Thursday night’s early match at HBF.

The Matildas then took centre stage, with Gustavsson living up to his pre-game promise to rotate his squad, something he was reluctant to do during this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Only two players – veteran centre-back Clare Polkinghorne and right-back Ellie Carpenter – that started in Australia’s 3-1 World Cup semi-final loss to England were part of Thursday night’s starting team. headtopics.com

Carpenter opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but the floodgates that had then been expected to subsequently open, didn’t, with the well-organised Iranians doing well to frustrate the Australians.More of the Matildas’ World Cup stars where to enter the fray in the second-half, with the biggest cheer coming when Kerr came on with less than half an hour remaining.

Her goal was what the fans wanted, but more was expected of the Australians against the world’s 63rd ranked nation.Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias met on the set of a steamy music video in 2001. Here’s the truth behind their decades-long relationship.Port Adelaide forward Orazio Fantasia is heading back to Victoria after reportedly signing a two-year deal with a rival AFL club. headtopics.com

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring in her hometown, as Matildas defeat Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Matildas have overcome a stubborn Iran defence to post a 2-0 win in their Olympic qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

Matildas star Mary Fowler shines in Olympic qualifier clash with Iran as Sam Kerr scores againSam Kerr put yet another ball in the net, but it was the performance of Mary Fowler that had the Matildas coach up and about after the match with Iran. Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr concerns mount as Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson airs lingering concern for Olympic qualifiers7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

'It's pretty crazy': Matildas superstar Sam Kerr given new honour in Western AustraliaThe WA Government renamed its newly built State Football Centre in Perth after The Matildas captain. Read more ⮕

Matildas v Iran live: Australia take on Iran in first Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier in PerthBack on home soil for the first time since the World Cup, Australia take on world number 63 Iran as they get their Olympic qualification underway. Read more ⮕

Matildas coach stunned by ‘mind-blowingly good’ 20yo sensation as Kerr stars in Olympics qualifierMatildas coach stunned by ‘mind-blowingly good’ 20yo sensation as Kerr stars in Olympics qualifier Read more ⮕