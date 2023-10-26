Sam Kerr celebrates scoring in her hometown, as Matildas defeat Iran in Olympic qualifiers

Super sub Sam Kerr came off the bench to score the clincher in front of her hometown fans in the Matildas' rusty 2-0 Olympic qualifier win over Iran in Perth. Watched by 18,798 fans in Perth on Thursday night, Ellie Carpenter opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Kerr sealed the deal with her 78th-minute tap-in.

" The Matildas enjoyed 82 per cent possession in the first half, and a neat run down the right from Cortnee Vine helped set up the opener. Vine's cross made its way to Charlotte Grant, who passed it off to Carpenter to rifle the ball home for just her fourth goal in 70 appearances for Australia. Carpenter almost had a second in the 31st minute when she was played in and only had the goalkeeper to beat, but her shot from an angle was well wide of the target.

