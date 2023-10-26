Sam Bankman-Fried testifies lawyers were involved in key FTX decisions

| FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has sought to distance himself from responsibility for any wrongdoing in his testimony on Thursday (Friday AEDT) at his criminal fraud trial outside the jury’s presence.

Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried used the misappropriated funds to prop up his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments and donate more than $US100 million to US political campaigns.

Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried should not be able to suggest that the involvement of lawyers in decision-making showed he lacked criminal intent. Prosecutors have argued that Bankman-Fried encouraged employees to use encrypted messaging platforms such as Slack and Signal and auto-delete their communications to hide their tracks. They have said the loans from Alameda, which in turn borrowed from FTX, were an important way that customer funds were stolen.“Yeah, of course,” Bankman-Fried replied.The judge sent the jurors home for the day following a lunch break, instructing them to return on Friday morning. headtopics.com

Cohen said Bankman-Fried’s direct testimony could last close to five hours, before prosecutors get a chance to cross-examine him.Legal experts have said Bankman-Fried has little to lose by bucking conventional wisdom and testifying, given weeks of the testimony against him by insiders painting an unflattering portrait of his character.

Bankman-Fried took the stand after the defence presented its first two witnesses: Krystal Rolle, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer in the Bahamas; and database expert Joseph Pimbley. The defence could argue that Rolle’s account undercuts prosecution testimony from Gary Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer, that Bankman-Fried told him he transferred assets to the Bahamas because “they seemed more likely to let him stay in control of the company, compared to the US” headtopics.com

