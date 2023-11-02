Sam Bankman-Fried’s choice: “Come clean or double down”

“He went on a spending spree that would rival someone who had just won the lottery, but he hadn’t won the lottery,” Mr Roos said. Mr Cohen said the government had unfairly focused on Mr Bankman-Fried’s sex life, his haircuts, and his use of private jets, but they were not crimes.

Mr Cohen said prosecutors had failed to link FTX’s collapse last November owing its 50 biggest creditor $US3.1 billion to criminal activity. “Bad risk management was not a crime,” he said. “The defendant had a choice to come clean or double down and with every choice he had he doubled down….He kept digging the hole deeper…he kept digging.”“The core question was whether he knew taking the money was wrong. He thought he was smart, he thought he could talk his way out of it.”

“If he thought this was legit, then why was it so secret? The reason it was secret is because he knows that it was wrong.” “He approached every question as if up was down and down was up”, Mr Roos said, pointing out that the defendant “couldn’t recall” more than 140 times, in response to questions on cross-examination.

