Salman Rushdie Reflects on Knife Attack in New Memoir

‘At a quarter to eleven on August 12, 2022, on a sunny Friday morning in upstate New York, I was attacked and almost killed by a young man with a knife,” begins Salman Rushdie ’s new memoir.
The book, titled Knife, reflects on the attack at the Chautauqua Institution, where the writer was stabbed on stage shortly before giving a talk. It is the first book the Indian-born British-American author has written since the attack, which left him unable to see from his right eye.1. He thought he would die
As Rushdie was being introduced on stage at Chautauqua, he saw a “squat missile” running towards him. His first thought was: “So it’s you. Here you are.” Soon followed another thought: “Why now? Really? It’s been so long.” The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, then stabbed him around 10 times. “Why didn’t I fight? Why didn’t I run? I just stood there like a piñata and let him smash me,” writes Rushdie.
He remembers lying in a pool of blood and thinking that he was dying. “It didn’t feel dramatic, or particularly awful. It just felt probable … matter-of-fact”. There was “nothing supernatural” about the experience; it was “intensely physical”. He felt a “profound loneliness” at the idea that he would die far from loved ones, surrounded by strangers.Rushdie’s wife, the poet and novelist Rachel Eliza Griffiths, was told of the attack over the phone by the writer Safiya Sinclair.
While in hospital, he became aware of a “worldwide avalanche of horror, support and admiration”. Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson – the last of whom had once written an article saying that Rushdie didn’t deserve his knighthood – all spoke out. “India, the country of my birth and my deepest inspiration, on that day found no words,” he writes.Two days before Rushdie flew to Chautauqua, he had a dream about being attacked by a gladiator wielding a spear in a Roman amphitheatre.
