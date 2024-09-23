Salesforce CEO Calls Microsoft's AI 'Glorified Science Projects' Unfit For Work

Tech giant Microsoft ’s AI efforts are glorified “science projects” that can’t be trusted in the workplace, according to the chief executive of enterprise software giant Salesforce , Marc Benioff, as the race to roll out generative AI tools into the workplace intensifies.

“I really think that Copilot is the next Clippy. It hasn’t really delivered for customers what they intended. It’s cute, it’s fun, it does some things and then you’re not really using it. The agents can run 24/7 and be trained to resolve customer issues, offer refunds, and answer questions, leveraging business data already held by Salesforce. At Dreamforce, Salesforce encouraged customers to build AI agents, a process it said could take only 10 minutes.

Nearly 50,000 people descended on San Francisco last week for Salesforce’s annual summit Dreamforce, described by the company as the world’s largest AI event.Salesforce will charge $US2 per AI conversation, and Agentforce will be released widely to customers in October. Benioff underscored just how ambitious and aggressive his plan is: “We want to get a billion agents with our customers in the next 12 months.

