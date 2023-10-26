Salah seals emphatic Europa League win for Liverpool against Toulouse

group stage into a procession. Qualification for the knockout phase is already close at hand after Jürgen Klopp’s side maintained their 100% start with a resounding victory over Toulouse.manager could afford to ring the changes before Nottingham Forest’s visit in the Premier League on Sunday and still enjoy a fluent, dominant display polished by goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Núñez, the impressive Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah.

Kenwright’s powerful speech at the Hillsborough memorial service in 2013 and lasting support for the bereaved families will not be forgotten across Stanley Park. Comfortable wins in the first two games had underlined why Liverpool are favourites for this season’s Europa League. The gulf in quality between Klopp’s team and their opponents, and absence of jeopardy against either Lask or Union Saint Gilloise, had threatened to make progress from the group stage appear almost mundane for Liverpool. Game three brought another emphatic victory, but the visit of French Cup winnersproved a far more entertaining affair than the previous two fixtures.

Liverpool, with 19-year-old Luke Chambers making his full debut at left-back, swept into an early lead through Diogo Jota. Joe Gomez turned defence into attack with a smart interception on Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga. Jota picked up the loose ball deep inside the visitors half, spun away from central midfielders Cristian Cásseres and Niklas Schmidt and advanced on goal. headtopics.com

Liverpool almost doubled their lead courtesy of a lovely one touch move around the Toulouse area involving Joël Matip and Jota that found Núnez lurking in space on the right. Nuñez cut inside the despairing challenge of Rasmus Nicolaisen but his low shot was well saved by Restes.Moments later the travelling Toulouse contingent were in uproar as their side stunned Anfield with a fine equaliser.

More pedestrian defending allowed Liverpool to regain the lead via the first goal of Wataru Endo’s Anfield career. Harvey Elliott played a short corner to Jones, he found Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Japan international guided the captain’s exquisite cross beyond the Toulouse keeper with a precise header. The towering Moussa Diarra epitomised Toulouse’s defending around the goal by standing back to admire Endo as he headed home. headtopics.com

