“I think Claude has introduced his partner and joey to the all-you-can-eat buffet, now that she’s eating for two,” nursery owner Humphrey Herrington said. “While Claude’s antics have amused people around the world there’s a big problem behind his behaviour,” Mr Herrington said.

Claude's antics were first uncovered when he ate so many plants he was in a"food coma" and couldn't flee. Some of Claude’s leftovers can’t be saved but some 3200 are recovering. They’re no longer suitable for sale though so the nursery has donated them to WWF-Australia.of the damaged plants, as well as watering and maintaining the leftovers for the next two years until they can become established.Since Claude was first sprung rampaging through supplies, he and his partners in crime have munched on 4050 seedlings worth about $8000.

Over the past two decades, the number of koalas in the states has fallen by an estimated 50 per cent, although the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 will have ongoing impacts for years to come.

