‘Sad day’: Legendary basketball icon dead at 83

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” Knight’s family said in a statement. Knight, who coached the Hoosiers from 1971 until he was fired in 2000 after an on-campus incident involving an Indiana student, spent the last six and a half seasons of his coaching career at Texas Tech and retired in 2008 with 902 victories.

Tributes poured in on social media as the basketball world dealt with the passing of a true legend of the game. In fact, his 1974-75 and 75-76 teams went a combined 63-1, the lone loss coming in the 1975 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Legendary basketball icon dead at 83Bob Knight, the tempestuous winner of three NCAA national championships while the basketball coach at Indiana University died Wednesday.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Tennis stars revolt over ‘very sad’ scenesWimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has joined world number one Aryna Sabalenka in hitting out at the WTA and the state of the court at the season-ending Finals in Cancun.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Six figure debt reveals sad OnlyFans realityAustralian OnlyFans creator Tasha Paige has revealed she’s been slapped with a whopping $176,000 tax bill.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Australian F2 driver Jack Doohan pushes for F1 seat as dad Mick guides rising star's pathRising motorsport star Jack Doohan reveals his future F1 plans, and how he's following in the footsteps of his legendary MotoGP world champion dad Mick.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Legendary basketball icon dead at 83Bob Knight, the tempestuous winner of three NCAA national championships while the basketball coach at Indiana University died Wednesday.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕