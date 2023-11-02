SA youth prison only adequately recorded half of hospitalisations, damning watchdog report finds

The Training Centre Visitor’s (TCV) annual report found that while there were 33 medical emergencies involving hospitalisation, there were only reports provided for 14 incidents.The report tabled in parliament on Thursday was highly critical of the record-keeping at Kurlana Tapa, the only youth justice centre in South Australia.

“The TCV believes that greater rigour is necessary with respect to recording incidents that occur in the Centre.” It also found the centre continued to fail to specifically monitor how long detainees were kept in isolation.

“While this data may be available in raw form (shift logs, incident reports, etc) proper understanding of a routine requires consideration of a variety of source materials, not easily accessed. It noted there had been multiple recommendations from the TCV and bodies including the SA ombudsman for the centre to keep accurate records of isolation, as it does with the adult prison population.Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersThe report also found the centre housed more detainees in the past financial year than in 2021-22, despite the state budget forecasting a decrease in the centre’s population.

