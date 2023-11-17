SA Govt to Honour Sergeant Jason Doig Who Was Shot Dead in Senior

SA Govt to fly flags at half-mast at official state locations to honour Sergeant Jason Doig who was shot dead in Senior SA Premier Peter Malinauskas has revealed how the government will honour Sergeant Jason Doig, who was killed after exchanging gunfire with an alleged suspect at a rural property overnight. Premier Peter Malinauskas shared how the state will tribute Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, who died after attending a home over reports of a disturbance in regional South Australia overnight.

Three officers – Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, 53, Constable Rebekah Cass, 31, and Sergeant Michael Hutchinson, 59 – were called to the small town of Senior near the Victorian border after 11.20pm on Thursday over reports a dog had been shot. They were confronted by an armed suspect and the trio exchanged gunfire with a man, 26, that left the two sergeants with gunshot injuries.Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig, 53, has been identified as the police officer who was killed in the line of duty in South Australi

