Rwanda Faces First Marburg Virus Outbreak With High Fatality Rate

For the first time in Rwanda 's history, its health ministry is dealing with an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, a rare but deadly hemorrhagic disease similar to Ebola – but unlike Ebola , there is no treatment or vaccines for Marburg, and it has a fatality rate of 88 per cent.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that it is also sending experts to Rwanda to help support testing and contact-tracing efforts.The CDC said it has had a presence in Rwanda since 2002 and has worked closely to help the country strengthen its health system. Brian Chirombo, the WHO representative to Rwanda, said that he believes the country has "the capacity and the ability to stop this outbreak very quickly."

Marburg is an orthomarburgvirus, a virus that naturally occurs in fruit bats. It's in the same family as the Ebola virus.

Marburg Virus Rwanda Outbreak Ebola Fatality Rate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Inhumane’ treatment of migrants rounded up in UK’s failed Rwanda plan revealedTestimonies from Home Office and security staff show repeated use of force on distressed detainees

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

John Major criticises Rwanda asylum plan as ‘un-Conservative and un-British’Former prime minister says previous Tory government’s immigration policy would not have acted as a deterrent

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New details revealed as mother faces court for first time over murders of sonsA mother accused of killing her two sons inside their family home in the Blue Mountains has faced court for the first time since being charged with their murders.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

‘Carnage’: Storm enforcer faces GF ban as Roosters star KO’d in first tackle of prelimNRL: Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was sent to the sin bin from the first tackle of the game with a high shot on Melbourne prop Lindsay Collins.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Case of the missing McLaren: Serial luxury car scammer faces jail over contempt of freezing orderAndreas Triantafyllos siphoned almost $700,000 from secret bank accounts, and also failed to explain how he obtained and disposed of a high-performance sports car.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Stakes raised again as Aussie gun faces US star after Djokovic demolition — LIVETennis: Alexei Popyrin has handed Novak Djokovic his earliest Grand Slam defeat in seven years, taking him down in a stunning upset at the US Open.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »