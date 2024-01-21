Ruthless Rublev ruins Aussie hopes

As the clock ticked towards midnight at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, Katie Boulter entered the players’ gym, approached her boyfriend Alex de Minaur and embraced him. It was about ten minutes after de Minaur’s bid to reach his first Australian Open quarterfinal had been ripped apart by Andrey Rublev in a thriller clinched 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) 3-6 0-6. De Minaur was pedalling furiously on the bike, warming down, ticking the boxes.

Despite a defeat that left him clearly devastated, the world No.10 remained professional to the end. Watch Australia v West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live with no ad breaks during play. New to Kayo?After the lengthy embrace, the 24-year-old pulled a towel over his head and cycled on. “Maybe a couple of years ago, or even last year, I would be sitting here and maybe even happy with the result,” he said. “I am sitting here and I am absolutely devastated because I saw it as a great opportunity … in a match I believe I ultimately could have won, but it just slipped awa





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aussie FUMES at crucial umpire 'mistake'Australia finally got some joy on day one of the Australian Open as Christopher O’Connell won a five-set epic to progress into the second round.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Woman Transforms Derelict Nunnery into Dream HomeKatie Keam has turned a graffiti-covered and decaying property into her ideal living space. The renovation significantly increased the value of the home. Australians have invested a record amount in home renovations.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

John Farnham's Son Opens Up About Health BattleJames Farnham, the youngest son of John Farnham, shares his experience with diverticular disease and major surgery. He discusses the impact on his life and hopes for reversal surgery.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Australia's Male Representation at Australian Open DwindlesAustralia's hopes of multiple home heroes reaching the second week of the Australian Open have been dashed as only one Australian player remains in the draw after Thanasi Kokkinakis's defeat. Alex de Minaur is now the last man standing.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Inside the life of Denmark's 'Ashtray Queen' Margrethe II and the husband who would never become her kingAlways a planner, the Queen of Denmark in 2003 commissioned an artist to construct an elaborate glass sarcophagus that she envisioned as the final resting place for herself and her husband. Reflecting Margrethe's artistic sensibilities, the four-tonne tomb that rests upon silver elephants in Roskilde Cathedral took 20 years to complete. But when the sarcophagus with room for two was almost finished, Prince Henrik announced his wife would be spending eternity alone. Despite falling 'madly in love' when they met in London in 1965, having two sons together, and representing the hopes and dreams of Danes for a generation, the relationship was riddled with jealousy and resentment. Born into a war-torn nation that constitutionally banned women from wearing the crown, Margrethe had an unlikely ascension to the throne. 'Denmark is more important to me than anything else.'

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former NSW Premier Mike Baird Criticizes Politicians for Prioritizing Elections Over PrinciplesFormer New South Wales premier Mike Baird has been mocked for accusing politicians of "stoking the division" in hopes of winning an election. Mr Baird launched a scathing attack on the current generation of political leaders during a podcast interview, criticizing them for not doing what they know is right or what they believe in.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »