Russian artist jailed for speaking out against Ukraine war

The artist has been jailed for speaking out against the Ukraine war. When Russia is free again, we will owe her a great debt despite the fact that I am in a cell, it is possible that I am much more free than all of you. These were the defiant words of the 33-year-old Russian artist Aleksandra “Sasha” Skochilenko in the closing statement of last Thursday. Two hours later the judge sentenced her to seven years in a penal colony.
The charge was knowingly spreading false information about the Russian army, all for five pieces of paper with facts about the cost of the war in Ukraine, which she subversively placed in ordinary places for ordinary Russians to see – on products in supermarkets. I was being bussed from my cell to a court room every day. I was only allowed to shower once a week and, if I was lucky, I slept for a few hours each night. During the free moments I had, I constructed my defence as well as my closing statement. This was my only chance to express myself to the court, and to the world
