Russia warns France against deploying troops to Ukraine

Russia’s defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call on Wednesday that if Paris follows up on its statements about the possibility of sending a French military contingent to Ukraine, “it will create problems for France itself”, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry.

It didn’t elaborate.

