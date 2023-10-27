Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders, White House says

Reuters reports that Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán has told Hungarian state radio that the EU’s strategy over the war in Ukraine “has failed”, and the bloc should create a plan B, as the Ukrainians will not win on the frontline.

In comments likely to infuriate Kyiv, Orbán said he saw no reason for Hungary, which shares a border with Ukraine, sending any taxpayers’ money to the EU budget for financial support for Ukraine. This is Martin Belam on the live blog in Bristol. You can contact me at martin.belam@theguardian.com.

