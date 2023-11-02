Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 617

A Russian attack on Kherson in eastern Ukraine killed one person and injured two others, the region’s governor said, Russia launched a score of drones and a missile in an attack that targeted military and critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s air force said, while regional officials said the Kremenchuk oil refinery was hit.
voicing doubts on Tuesday about a House Republican plan to split Joe Biden’s request for a $106bn (£87bn) aid package. The package combines funding for Israel and Ukraine, but also includes money to boost competition with China in the Indo-Pacific, as well as security along the US border with Mexico. On Monday, in the first major legislative action under the new House speaker, Mike Johnson, a standalone supplemental spending bill was unveiled for Israel only. That bill seeks to provide $14.
The Swiss government has decided not to lift its protection status for Ukrainians fleeing war before 4 March 2025, it said in a statement.is not expected to change in the foreseeable future,” the statement from the Federal Council said. The Swiss government also set a target for labour market integration, aiming to get 40% of people with protection status S capable of work into employment by the end of next year, Reuters reported.
Ukraine’s second largest city, which banned mass public events when Russia invaded in February 2022, is regularly targeted by missiles that can hit as little as 45 seconds after they are fired from across the Russian border 30km (19 miles) away.
