Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 611

A statue of a Soviet soldier against the background of a house of culture destroyed by rocket fire in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine. The White House says Russia is executing its own soldiers for not obeying orders.A statue of a Soviet soldier against the background of a house of culture destroyed by rocket fire in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine. The White House says Russia is executing its own soldiers for not obeying orders.
Russia criticised Ukrainian-backed peace talks set to be held in Malta this weekend, warning any discussions without its participation would be counterproductive . Defence spending will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024 – up 68% to 10.8tn rubles ($115bn).
The information regarding the cancellation or unscheduled stoppage of the temporary Ukrainian-corridor for the movement of civilian vessels from and to the ports of the Big Odesa (region) is false," deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on X.
The FSB said it had "neutralised" a suspect during an attempted arrest after discovering a plot to blow up an enlistment building in the city of Tver, north-west of Moscow, the Tass news agency reported.
Kyiv's forces recaptured Kupyansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv region in September 2022, but Moscow has since pushed back in a bid to move the frontline west ahead of the winter. "We keep open all the communication lines to the Russians. Otherwise, there will be no chance for peace," Orban told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. "This is a strategy. So we are proud of it.
. He said he had spoken to the head of the European Commission about his government’s move at a meeting before the