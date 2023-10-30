Russia Shoots Down Ukrainian Drones, Claims Fire at Oil Refinery

There were claims in local media outlets that a fire at an oil refinery in the early hours of Sunday had been caused by a drone strike or debris from a downed drone. Ukraine has said it shot down five Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones launched from Russia overnight.

State media in Russia has reported that more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in Yuzhno-Donetsk over the past 24 hours. The 58th motorised infantry, 79th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 128th territorial defence brigade were reportedly involved in the attack by Russian troops.as a result of continued “heavy but inconclusive” fighting around the Donetsk oblast town of Avdiivka, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Russia would confiscate assets belonging to EU states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds in a drive to fund Ukraine. The comments were made after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction.

Ukraine and Russia are locked in a stalemate on the frontlines of their war and the two sides need to sit down and negotiate an end to the conflictFour Ukrainian police officers were wounded when a shell fired by Russian troops exploded by their police car in the city of Siversk“has gradually become global”. Ukraine’s deputy minister Mykola Tochytskyi has said his country aims to hold a global “peace summit” of world leaders this year.

arriving from Israel, after reports emerged that a flight from Tel Aviv was arriving in the city. There were reports of some injuries at the airport, while some passengers were forced to take refuge in planes or hide in the airport for fear of being attacked.

Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv-backed peace talks begin in Malta. Kremlin says event is 'blatantly anti-Russian' but more than 50 countries taking part

Russia-Ukraine war live: Belarusian leader Lukashenko says 'situation is now seriously stalemate'. Ally of Vladimir Putin says the conflict needs to be resolved at the negotiating table as 'no one … can advance their position'

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 613. Russian losses in Avdiivka may be its worst of 2023, says UK; Ukraine and Netherlands start bilateral agreement talks

Wagner, without Prigozhin, returns to battlefield in Ukraine as Russia pushes to seize Avdiivka. The group, also known as "the Musicians" has redeployed under Russia's National Guard, according to Grey Zone, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel.

'This is our reality': the Ukrainian artist putting bomb-blasted roads in a gallery. Some artists use paintbrushes. Zhanna Kadyrova uses an AK-47. And for her latest show, she braved unexploded mines to turn the shrapnel-hit roads of a formerly occupied town into astonishing art

As a rising India becomes the 'launderer' of Russian oil, doubts over Western security ties grow. In the murky realm of oil trading, the rise of the Russia-India trade has been astonishing. Involving two of the world's most powerful businessmen, it has potential implications for Australia's security.