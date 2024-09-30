Russia Launches Drone Attacks Targeting Kyiv

Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern part of Ukraine have been under air raid alerts since about 1am on Monday, local time.abc.net.au/news/ukrainian-military-reports-russian-drone-attacks-on-kyiv/104413608Russia has launched several waves of drone attacks targeting Kyiv, according to Ukraine 's military, with air defence units engaged in repelling the strikes for several hours.

"Several enemy UAV are over and near the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. All the drones that Russia launched at Kyiv were either destroyed by defence systems or neutralised by electronic warfare Ukrainian General Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.Russia has launched multiple deadly air attacks on Ukraine throughout September, targeting Ukraine's energy, military and transport infrastructure.Russian strikes this week in towns such as Zaporizhzhia have caused extensive damage.

Russia Ukraine Drone Attacks Kyiv Air Raid Alerts

