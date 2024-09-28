Rural mothers face uphill battle for perinatal mental health support

One in five women suffer from perinatal anxiety and depression but only one in 10 receive treatment – and the risk is higher in regional areasafter the birth of her second child to secure one of the rare slots with the visiting psychologist at a local doctor’s office.

“I always think ‘thank God I wasn’t a danger to myself’ because when you’re dealing with isolated women, further isolating them by letting them down is a very dangerous game to play.” O’Donnell believes the lack of support delayed her return to work. In a regional community, where essential service workers are often women with families, being unable to return to work within the first year can have far-reaching effects.

“We need more funding and more care, but we also need to put more funding into digital services,” she says. Butler says that while becoming a parent is rewarding it can also be isolating, particularly in rural and regional areas. “Some mothers we have spoken to have experienced anxiety and depression during the perinatal period, and have struggled to find adequate supports,” she says. “This adds another layer to the struggle, with the administrative burden of trying – and failing – to find services which can support them through this time.

“Their challenges are often much more pronounced due to the lack of local perinatal services,” Brennan says. “Many are travelling hours just to attend a mothers group or see a specialist, which only adds to their exhaustion. It’s heartbreaking because I know how crucial that sense of community and support is in the early stages of motherhood.”

