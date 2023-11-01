Rupert Murdoch gets the Fox News treatment

was an epic flop. The problem for Wolff was that he was hindered by unprecedented access – he does much better with souped-up hearsay – and in the pre-days in which that first book was written, far fewer cared about the inside track on an ageing businessman’s media empire.Rupert Murdoch, 92, and friend Elena Zhukova on a recent trip to Greece.

Murdoch might command Fox presenters to keep Trump off the air and start hyping Ron DeSantis as the next Republican leader, but his two most successful prime-time hosts knew better. Both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity were aware that the audience of Fox, inextricably bound to Trump, was the golden goose you anger at your peril. “F---ing no Trump?” Wolff quotes Hannity.

This suits Wolff’s achingly laboured King Lear thesis, but also makes him too susceptible to the self-aggrandising spin of his sources. According to him, it was the ever-self-righteous James, desperate to break clear of his father’s thrall, who pushed Murdoch into selling Fox’s entertainment assets to Disney at the top of the market in 2019.

I am told Murdoch (who has always mumbled) deftly played off Disney’s Bob Iger against Comcast’s Brian Roberts to bid up the price before walking away from the poker table with $US71 billion ($112 billion). Each of his six children reportedly received $US2 billion. The billionaires who attend the annual Sun Valley media conference consider the Fox unload to Disney to be “classic Rupert”, one of the best business stings of all time.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.