Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes got death threats, wife says

Barnes oversaw New Zealand's defeat by South Africa
Last modified on Mon 30 Oct 2023 00.42 CET

Barnes, a 44-year-old British official, gave New Zealand’s Sam Cane a yellow card, which was upgraded to red after a bunker video review, for an upright tackle on Jesse Kriel during South Africa’s 12-11 victory in Paris on Saturday.

Polly Barnes, co-founder of the Women’s Rugby Association, wrote on social media: “See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.” She referred to a “vile atmosphere at the Stade de France”. headtopics.com

