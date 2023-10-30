Rugby Players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton Arrested After Nightclub Fight

The two men, who are distant cousins, good friends and have played together in the NSW and Indigenous all-star teams, were allegedly involved in a fight outside a nightclub in Canberra in the early hours of February 5 this year.

Wighton, who played for Canberra Raiders at the time but will join Mitchell at the Rabbitohs next season, has also been charged with fighting in a public place, and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

The court heard from Wighton’s lawyer, Jack Pappas, that earlier in the night, while celebrating his 30th birthday, Wighton had been “unlawfully” ordered to leave Fiction nightclub after a group of police entered the premises. headtopics.com

The defence told the court the incident did not amount to a fight, while the prosecution tendered the Macquarie dictionary definition of the term. The prosecution said Wighton was reminded by police that he was subject to an exclusion direction, and subsequently told the officers attending to him to “lock him up with (Mitchell)” and called the officers “f***wits”.

Mitchell’s lawyer Steve Boland told the court the player was “screaming in pain” and was “horribly distressed”, while Wighton was standing nearby. “It seems to me that (Wighton) is accused of not turning his back on his cousin and walking off into the night in circumstances where Mr Mitchell ultimately was reduced to a weeping mess, worrying that he might die, and screaming that he’s got two daughters,” Mr Boland said. headtopics.com

