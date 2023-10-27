Rugby league star’s F45 gyms hit financial trouble

Former NRL and State of Origin star Nate Myles is the latest high profile F45 gym owner to be caught up in the financial troubles surrounding the cult fitness business backed by Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has remained one of the few constants at F45 since its public float in July 2021.“I confirm that we were appointed to three entities which operate F45 Gyms on 19 October 2023 and … have commenced our investigations into the affairs of each of the company’s,” Nick Keramos, a restructuring expert with Mcleods Accounting, said.A business adviser acting for Myles declined to comment.Sydney-based franchisee, Opulent Group, is reported to have closed five gyms in Sydney.

The new F45 chief executive, Texas-based Tom Dowd, insisted these closures would be good for the health of F45 long term.“We are prepared to shrink to grow – closing unproductive locations to add value to existing studios strengthens our system. An important aspect of our real estate strategy is to avoid over-saturation,” he said. headtopics.com

“There’s no way I am closing down,” she said. She also stood by F45 the franchise operator. “I wouldn’t have bought the business if I didn’t believe in F45.” This week F45 released its much-delayed financial accounts for the year ending December 31, 2022 showing it has made a financial loss of more than $US370 million ($582 million) over the last two financial years and is reliant on loans – and the continuing support of its lenders – to stay afloat.It also faces legal action by football legend David Beckham and golfer Greg Norman, who are seeking damages of no less than $US20 million ($31.

“There is a lot of competition in the industry now and F45 ignited a lot of that competition. Competition is a great thing in sport, and it’s a great thing for the F45 brand. It brings out the best in it,” he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

smh »

Rugby league star’s F45 gyms hit financial troubleFormer NRL star Nate Myles is the latest high profile F45 gym owner to be caught up in the financial troubles surrounding the cult fitness business. Read more ⮕

NRL WA Harmony Cup: How to watch live rugby league on SBSAustralia’s biggest multicultural Rugby League festival will kick off this weekend with more than 5,000 players and spectators at Lark Hill Sportsplex in Western Australia for the NRL WA Harmony Cup, and you can catch the action LIVE on SBS On Demand. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup in Australia shifted to avoid clashes with NRL, AFL finalsThe 2027 tournament will also be expanded to 24 teams, and there will be a new global, 12-team competition featuring the Wallabies. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup in Australia shifted to avoid clashes with NRL, AFL finalsThe 2027 tournament will also be expanded to 24 teams, and there will be a new global, 12-team competition featuring the Wallabies. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup in Australia shifted to avoid clashes with NRL, AFL finalsThe 2027 tournament will also be expanded to 24 teams, and there will be a new global, 12-team competition featuring the Wallabies. Read more ⮕

Final to decide greatest rugby nation of all-time... but change is coming: RWC Talking PointsRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕