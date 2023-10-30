Rugby League Star Latrell Mitchell Arrested Following Alleged Scuffle with Cousin

Rugby league star Latrell Mitchell was “reduced to a weeping mess, worried that he might die” when police arrested him following an alleged scuffle with his cousin, Jack Wighton, a court has heard.

Mitchell, who plays for South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been charged with fight in public place, affray, and obstruct/ resist territory officials. Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna told the court that a police officer had observed that Wighton had “facial expressions that showed he was upset, and angry, and had clenched fists” – which the defence rejected – and had been asked to leave after allegedly pushing another male.In CCTV footage played to the court, there was an altercation across the road from the nightclub allegedly involving the two. The prosecution said the pair were “pushing, shoving, and grappling with each other”.

Police “descended” upon the pair after the scuffle broke out and separated Wighton and Mitchell, the court heard. The defence said Mitchell had complied with directions to get on his knees, and then the ground, but was kept pinned to the ground by a police officer. headtopics.com

Wighton and Mitchell were out celebrating the Raiders star’s 30th birthday at the time of the alleged incident.. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman“It seems to me that (Wighton) is accused of not turning his back on his cousin and walking off into the night in circumstances where Mr Mitchell ultimately was reduced to a weeping mess, worrying that he might die, and screaming that he’s got two daughters,” Mr Boland said.

