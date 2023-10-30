Rugby League Star Demands Arrest Alongside Teammate in Court

Rugby league star Jack Wighton demanded police "lock me up with him" as officers slapped handcuffs on Latrell Mitchell outside a Canberra nightclub, a court has heard. The star NRL duo are in ACT Magistrates Court contesting charges stemming from an alleged early morning fight in February.

But Mitchell's lawyer Jack Pappas said the police had acted inappropriately in their dealings with the men, suggesting it was "a sad parody of what proper police conduct needed to be". Footage from police body-worn cameras will show Mitchell encouraging people filming his arrest to share it on social media, Mr Papas told the court.

